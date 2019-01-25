Georgia authorities name suspect in pair of double homicides

Authorities in Georgia said they're chasing Daylon Delon Gamble, 27.
1:08 | 01/25/19

Transcript for Georgia authorities name suspect in pair of double homicides
Family members of water before victims killed at two separate shootings came to the scene over died the mother broke down with the motion. Based on the power. Kendra Wally says one of the victim is a friend killed at her cousins house he was the kooky. Hate him by the nobody throw these dominoes thing is that from a suit you know I think it was they were targeted. That I don't know one. Rock marks chief of police says two are dead inside a home two more killed inside this apartment nearby they are two men and two women. A fifth victim was shot in the face of flown to a hospital in Atlanta reported the shooting at the apart McCain first officers responded around eight Thursday night. Just as they get to the for a shooting. We got a cult and they were dispatched the second she. But police have not found the shooter. With the suspect or suspects still on the run and still many questions the communities just starting to feel the shock and the loss. If they have every of his. You know rob what is the smiles I am species down her in the small community there's nobody would there is speaking.

