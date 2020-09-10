Giant Burmese python breaks Florida record

More
Snake catchers in Florida found a monstrous Burmese python hiding in the Everglades, stretching more than 18 feet in length and weighing 104 pounds, marking a new state record.
0:57 | 10/09/20

Transcript for Giant Burmese python breaks Florida record
