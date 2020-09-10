Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Giant Burmese python breaks Florida record
Governor. Got a don't let him go. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:57","description":"Snake catchers in Florida found a monstrous Burmese python hiding in the Everglades, stretching more than 18 feet in length and weighing 104 pounds, marking a new state record.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73524526","title":"Giant Burmese python breaks Florida record","url":"/US/video/giant-burmese-python-breaks-florida-record-73524526"}