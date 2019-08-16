Transcript for Girlfriend charged with murder of young father

Is that your grandson asked are you aware about what happened to yes if you wanna say about mr. franks and a. Now coming. Laura franks would go want to tell me that she raised her grandson nineteen year old Zachary francs. Cop police say phrase Chris ever gets here is a guy you're Gil. Are all tied to the July murder of George bella you know as Johnny yes rain aren't brother lives. Bella and Gil were high school sweethearts they had two children ages six and wind. This circumstances surrounding the young father's death. Confuses that was older brother I really do haute. You understand we've done sort fuming your children from my peripheral vision to see the car leaving. And then is just shot after shot up to shop that's what gill told me last month earlier that night the couple took their kids to watch the new Lion King movie they came home and noticed posit designer were missing. Items that bella sells all mind. Gill said her boyfriend or push a car outside her home on Hickory trail because he thought it was the burglar. Who stole from that does call for the total it already knew according to an arrest warrant released on Wednesday guild did conspire with their co defendants had the victim killed. And gave them bill is location throughout the day and night to have a special place for him and held.

