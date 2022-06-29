GLAAD president talks about significance, history of National Coming Out Day

Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO and President of GLAAD, joins ABC News Live to discuss the importance of National Coming Out day and how it honors those within the LGBTQ+ community.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live