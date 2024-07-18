Gold Star parent pushes back against support for Trump

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Democracy and Constitution Institute President Khizr Khan about the recognition of other Gold Star families during day three of the Republican National Convention.

July 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live