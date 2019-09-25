Transcript for Governor Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee split after 14 years

The governor releasing a joint statement moments ago with his partner Sandra Lee saying the two are splitting up after fourteen years together as part of the statement. The two road record now over the recent past we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and are romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship. We'll always be family are fully supportive of each other and dedicated. To the girls. And quote and they asked for privacy and that will be there only statement involving this relationship.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.