Grizzly Creek Fire shuts Interstate 70 in Colorado

The Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado grew to 1,300 acres in a single day, with 60 firefighters and air support responding.
0:36 | 08/11/20

Transcript for Grizzly Creek Fire shuts Interstate 70 in Colorado

