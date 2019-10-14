-
Now Playing: Wildlife officials help moose out of swimming pool
-
Now Playing: Firefighters in Ontario free moose calf from fence
-
Now Playing: Moose spotted running through Massachusetts town
-
Now Playing: Group of moose stroll through parking lot
-
Now Playing: College football player salutes the man he calls dad
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for survivors in deadly building collapse
-
Now Playing: Deadly typhoon in Japan claims 33 lives, 19 gone missing
-
Now Playing: Tragic death of 10-year-old girl at a New Jersey carnival
-
Now Playing: Ferocious California wildfire destroys 8 thousand acres
-
Now Playing: Woman shot dead in her own house by police
-
Now Playing: 1 person shot at mall in Boca Raton, police say
-
Now Playing: Kenyan breaks world record at Chicago marathon
-
Now Playing: Police report shooting at mall in Boca Raton, Florida
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old girl falls off carnival ride, dies
-
Now Playing: Dog missing since 2007 reunites with her owner
-
Now Playing: Wedding guests tackle gunman after 2 shot at New Hampshire church
-
Now Playing: Car slams into people enjoying autumn hayride
-
Now Playing: 4 people killed in 'mass casualty shooting' at Brooklyn club
-
Now Playing: Reality show star released from ICE custody is back in Italy
-
Now Playing: Bodycam shows Texas officer shooting a woman to death inside her home