Group of moose stroll through parking lot

Shoppers in Wyoming were surprised to see a family of moose wandering through town.
0:56 | 10/14/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Group of moose stroll through parking lot
He's in the rush right now. Early October. Right here in the middle of town. He's out Jason and ladies. He it would it. Iberia. The net now and those. You're gonna have to show home where you guys you guys that Seattle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

