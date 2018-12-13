Transcript for Group rescued after dramatic mine search

We begin with the dramatic rescue that's being called a Christmas miracle three people trapped inside an abandoned coal mine in West Virginia have been found alive. They're family celebrating as they learned the news the group's surviving thanks to an air pocket hundreds of feet beneath a mountain. Or. Jubilation this morning in this small West Virginia town hey. As loved ones are told all three people missing inside an abandoned mine have been found alive. Oh. I'll want to. Their condoms you. The happy ending coming after more than four days of waiting and wondering if they could be filed as. Save banks today are going. Sergeant Russell is getting them that every every night. God the three people Kayla Williams Erica Treadway and Cody Beverly had broken into the mine early Saturday morning. Family members admitting the group was averaging for copper wire to sell. Search crews staking out a rescue plan blowing air into the massive mine with large fans to vacant enter first with Al breathing apparatus. Allowing him eventually to go deeper inside. A seed that's what led to the breakthrough. The first person rescued was about 4000 feet from where the three entered the other two were found thirty minutes later. Re turning on water live. Please stand assuring them the start drinking and having friendly dog is not contaminated. After the rescue in emotional governor Jim justice saying rescuers who never gave up hope to Christmas. Is blessed with callers to its civilian and been there they're just loved ones are. The brands Bramlet. How effective it's. Illegally as. Our families of sergeant words we have great. Relieving. And after being checked out at the hospital boast three could still face criminal charges for entering a mined illegally.

