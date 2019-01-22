Transcript for Group stop ordered at Newark Airport due to drones

And right now we're following some breaking news it was a ground stoppages Newark Airport after drone was spotted in the area let's check in with Shannon zone live in the news copter seven's Janet what's happening here. You what you're looking at it ain't New Jersey State Police helicopter that is currently species over to Peterborough airport. And they are searching for that drone in just the last few minutes. Your next stop there are rivals on currently teach you right which is there only a rival friendly at this point because they vanity trial and about 3500 feet. Somewhere between Teter early and you are the bridges up bringing this shot out you steal that stopped beside. All of that its air traffic that is coming into either she's ever or your treatment going towards LaGuardia. But the problem is that at 3500 feet at trial and flying here is directly in your rivals but it works arrivals adamantly she's right so they did. I just stop you rivals they have received a rivals that it is the bad news is that there there is nearly 45 minute delay on them like Stuart. As police helicopter continues to circle overhead. To try and find that drowned and might there are rules and regulations surrounding these drugs at this point. Was not followed. Which is exactly what the police helicopter is getting involved reporting live a particular airport after it cramped stoppage at Newark Airport she and soon channel seven. Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.