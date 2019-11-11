Transcript for Gymnast dies after training accident

A college defense has died following a training accident in Connecticut twenty year old Melanie Coleman was a junior nursing student at southern Connecticut state university in New Haven. The school says she died yesterday at Yale New Haven hospital two days after suffering a spinal cord injury during practice. Coleman was a former Allstate tunis at Jonathan's a high school in Milford. The university's president is calling her death a tragic loss.

