Harvard tuition will be free for families making $200,000 or less

About 86% of U.S. families will qualify for the new plan, which will go into effect for the 2025-26 academic year.

March 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live