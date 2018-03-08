Transcript for Harvey Weinstein to seek dismissal of sexual assault charges

Harvey Weinstein is defense has asked a judge to drop the rape charges against him this after the attorney submitted dozens of emails proving he had an ongoing romantic relationship. With an unnamed accuser after he allegedly sexually assaulted her Weinsteins attorney. Claims the prosecutor should have given this information to the grand jury before it voted to indict him the Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment. The case needs to be dismissed because I think the integrity the grand jury process was compromised I think if the grand jurors. Have been given an opportunity to read but the emails from the alleged victim I think they might not have agreed that she was in fact they victim. I think there is compelling evidence in these emails of an intimate personal relationship. With mr. Weinstein and this woman that continued on for almost four years. After the date of the alleged rape and I think the grand jury should have had an opportunity to question. This woman about these emails that are endearing personal intimate. And very friendly and inviting additional meetings between. Har in this the Weinstein.

