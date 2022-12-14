‘I can still hear the sounds of gunfire’: Club Q shooting survivor

Survivors from the Pulse and Club Q shootings testified before the House Oversight Committee on the rise in violence and extremism against the LGBTQ+ community.

December 14, 2022

