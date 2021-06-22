HHS Secretary on reaching vaccine goals, shoring up Obamacare

More
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the Supreme Court ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act, and efforts to vaccinate more Americans.
6:04 | 06/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for HHS Secretary on reaching vaccine goals, shoring up Obamacare

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:04","description":"Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the Supreme Court ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act, and efforts to vaccinate more Americans. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78410238","title":"HHS Secretary on reaching vaccine goals, shoring up Obamacare","url":"/US/video/hhs-secretary-reaching-vaccine-goals-shoring-obamacare-78410238"}