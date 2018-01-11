Transcript for Hiker rescued from snowy trail thanks to stranger

That's arena groaning had serious questions about humanity before she began her long journey from Mexico to the Canadian border along the Pacific crest trail back in May I think it's. Because of these three that's completely changed. My thinking amenities that the data stores. The fox check that. Early last week by chance she met fellow hiker Nancy Abel of Salton. When considering going to feet of and right. She's at yes hello. Knowing the weather was about to turn Nancy spent the next couple of hours trying to talk cats are readout of continuing on her journey north. Katerina have resisted thinking she was ready for what would come I kept thinking about it buyers now. Extreme weather conditions and dropping temperatures prompted Nancy to call mine when one on Monday believing cats arena was in danger. Catherine it was coal short on food and worried after a shelter blew away. And slumped my parents. Apologize for dying on the sixty. Forest in two months. The sheriff's office search and rescue crew flew out of the area and snow hawk one spotted some human tracks in the snow and made ten attempts to land in the basin below the snow line. I was about ready to give up in my fuel is getting low. And I thought we got to try one more time turns out that final try warped we had Katrina. Fit better in his putt here. Katerina climbed in after snapping this self with the crew guys are very and I asked ticker back practice of not Stephen Hadley without Nancy's instincts in the pilot's skills Katerina beliefs you've likely would not have survived. An important lesson about how great humanity can be. If you think there. That's the politically benefit immediately if that it. Kelli arena hopes to you head back home sometime next week at some point she says she'd like to take Nancy hiking in Germany. In snohomish county student Karen commoners.

