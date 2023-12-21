Hockey fans toss thousands of stuffed animals for charity

More than 15,000 stuffed animals were collected for charity as the Henderson Silver Knights, a minor league affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, held their annual teddy bear toss event.

December 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live