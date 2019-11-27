Holiday traffic begins in Southern California

More
Travelers hoping to get a jump on their holiday travel faced an unfortunate sight on several freeways in California: bumper-to-bumper traffic.
1:05 | 11/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Holiday traffic begins in Southern California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"Travelers hoping to get a jump on their holiday travel faced an unfortunate sight on several freeways in California: bumper-to-bumper traffic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67335310","title":"Holiday traffic begins in Southern California","url":"/US/video/holiday-traffic-begins-southern-california-67335310"}