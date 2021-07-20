Transcript for Home explosion in Texas caught on camera

Investigation is underway in Plano Texas after a massive explosion several people including children were injured. ABC's Megan temper Izzy and has the dramatic video. This Maureen in investigation underway into what leveled this home near Dallas. Doorbell camera video from across the street chilling the instant the house in Plano erupted flight air strike has happened at this house it was like if I want to grab your it is like shaking violently is what it felt play entering a room colonel what. The home obliterated. Leaving behind sheets of debris the car parked in the street in front heats with ash. One neighbor seen before the explosion there was heavy rain thunder and light mean what I heard was as extremely aggressive lighting strike and right after that. Two big booms and I was extremely confused residents in the area scene they felt the impact of the blast one mile away her glass to shatter number inside my walls were vibrating everything in house vibrate if I like my whole house has shifted over six people including three children were rushed to nearby hospitals. Fire officials say one person with inside the house at the time of the explosion the other injuries were residents of the home next door. He should cherish every memory that you. Have every day you wake up you never knowing very unexpected things can happen. No official word yet on cocker blast the gas company its artistic T in the investigation. Inject into.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.