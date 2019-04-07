Transcript for Human remains found in bag near snack stand

New this morning the Bergen katic prosecutor's office is investigating apparent human remains found in a bag. At a scenic overlook in Alpine the bag was discovered yesterday morning by workers at the state line look out snack stand it was hanging on the two war. And appears to be filled with bones officers determined the bones do appear to be him and the identity of the remains and how they got to the snack stand now under investigation.

