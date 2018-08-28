Hurricane Maria by the numbers

More
An independent study found nearly 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico following the hurricane in September 2017.
0:43 | 08/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Maria by the numbers
I'm asking for your help it visas. The biggest catastrophe and wearing it. We're running out of they're fighting and screen on the high. Really look.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57451643,"title":"Hurricane Maria by the numbers","duration":"0:43","description":"An independent study found nearly 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico following the hurricane in September 2017.","url":"/US/video/hurricane-maria-numbers-57451643","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.