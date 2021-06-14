Transcript for 8 hurt after car drives into crowd at racetrack

And breaking overnight a dramatic crash of the Texas racetrack has left to dozens of people injured new video shows the chaotic moments as a course slammed into the crowd. Cameras capturing them were fine moments Sunday night. Seconds before an off road vehicle slammed into a crowd of spectators. At this racetrack near El Paso. The video cutting out seconds before witnesses say the so called much rock. Veered off track smashing into parked cars and thing. They senate race and when they started what I Mehmet trucks lost control winds slammed into a pile of cars and people. There was a lot of people here it was pretty and we. The video posted to social media showing the chaos after the crash as people in the stands Russian help. Yeah. Police say 29 people were injured in the crash at least eight remained in the hospital overnight. And investigators say they don't know why that car veered off the track.

