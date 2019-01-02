Transcript for ICE confirms force-feeding of detainees

In a statement released by I Asus confirmed that a total of eleven people here have or had been refusing to eat as part of a hunger strike that began with two detainees. Over alleged poor living conditions. Picked up in a weapon views abusive practices lack of medical services legal services in also that because that you'd be paying world war. Or for months and months. In the court in deep in ice instead of weeks hoping that the ideas forcing them feet. And at least one medical professional who is familiar it's force feeding fears for the safety of of those inmates. The world medical association and the American Medical Association. Suitors horse beating up a competent adults. JP. And human and degrading treatment I think one forces apply you know it may actually qualify. Force feeding generally involves running a nasal tube into the body. A difficult and potentially dangerous pro. Sense there are risks making a mistake placing that he'd been beating in. A law which can gain I have serious. Consequences sometimes. Astor or feeding my culture or airway. The force feedings were approved by a federal judge in a series of court orders. Border network for human rights officials are becoming frustrated as to requests. To see or at least the inmates working towards. So large. The detainees themselves are mostly from Cuba and India. And advocates believe that ice must change to solve this ongoing problem. He beat don't do that we're gonna when he knew seen. Anxiously DC teachers so I think we don't want anybody to actually void in its stop eating. But sometimes he did that's the only resource that they have plenty in this. A paso Michael Gordon ABC seven.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.