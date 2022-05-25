'I'm very worried about the 2024 election': Rep. Debbie Dingell

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) about her experience on Jan. 6, and whether confidence in elections has been undermined.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live