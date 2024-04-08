Indianapolis eclipse chasers get unique viewing experience

ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore talks to president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug Boles about the unique eclipse experience visitors at the Indianapolis Motor speedway will have.

April 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live