3 injured, suspect dead in Nashville shooting

An employee of a Nashville area Smile Direct Club facility allegedly shot and injured three co-workers before being taken down by police.
1:17 | 08/03/21

Oh. Obviously a very trying mourning for the employees here. They're trying to make sense of what's happened as well as. Our police officers.

