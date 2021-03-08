-
Now Playing: Lawsuit filed against 100-round magazine maker
-
Now Playing: New York City mass shooting called ‘brazen coordinated attack’
-
Now Playing: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women: NY AG
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Tom Brady moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: US steps up airstrikes against Taliban ahead of Afghanistan withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Stranded orca rescued in Alaska
-
Now Playing: Couple speaks out about alleged harassment by eBay executives
-
Now Playing: New wildfire evacuations in the West
-
Now Playing: How schools are addressing COVID concerns
-
Now Playing: Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID
-
Now Playing: Major airlines cancel hundreds of flights
-
Now Playing: Brothers help underprivileged students afford historically Black colleges
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 2, 2021
-
Now Playing: Miami Beach mayor: Florida governor taking ‘entirely wrong approach’ on COVID
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Eviction moratorium expires
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 2, 2021
-
Now Playing: US faces COVID-19 summer surge due to delta variant
-
Now Playing: 5 officers charged with battery in Miami beach