Inside America’s literacy crisis and efforts to change how kids learn to read

ABC News’ Jay O'Brien reports on the challenge some students face learning to read in America’s schools, speaking with the parents, teachers and students working to improve how reading is taught.

September 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live