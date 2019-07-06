Transcript for International Space Station open for tourists

Sony have a spare 58 million dollars because if you do we can spend a night at the International Space Station NASA yeah. It's just 58 million come on its that it could open up the space station to tourists a night at the space station. Cost a mere 35000. Dollars it's the flight back and forth are really drives up the cost. NASA says visiting astronauts will have to meet the same medical standards training and certification procedures as regular crew members are save enough.

