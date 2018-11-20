Transcript for Investigators crack decades-old cold case murder

And the early afternoon at January 7 nineteen. And by. And 23 years oh. It. Our users. In a and eat. For the past fifty years mariners in its seat at the public. It's. I am today confident. It we are able to say that the mystery. Of whom kilt in Britain has finally been stopped this year as a result of numerous forensic tests and DNA samples. Collected both those collected at the time that James murder. And those collected more recently. And able to positively identify Michael Sumpter. As the person response the chains murder we now feel confident. That the man identified as Michael Sumpter anti chains apartment through the window. Assaulted her merited her in her bed and then fled the apartment this is the third homicide. Which has been linked to Mike to Mike up Sumpter since the time of his death Sumpter had been convicted of committing a stranger rape a woman. In another Potts an apartment in 1975. Mr. subject died of cancer 2001. At the age of 54. Thirteen months after he was paroled to hospice care from a fifteen to twenty year sentence for that rate but the stranger in 1975.

