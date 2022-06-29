Jackson mayor blames water emergency on decades of neglect

ABC News’ Trevor Ault reports from Jackson, Mississippi, as residents wait in line for one pack of water, and Jackson City councilman Aaron Banks speaks to Kyra Phillips about community needs.

