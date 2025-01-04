Jason Carter speaks at state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter

Jason Carter, the grandson of Jimmy Carter, delivers the opening eulogy at the state funeral for the former president.

January 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live