Transcript for What Jeffrey Epstein's accusers are doing today: Part 11

For there to be justice, real justice, many of the victims want to know, will fwil Ghislaine Maxwell be held accountable for her alleged role? Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell did not respond to requests for comment. Ghislaine Maxwell is not currently facing any criminal charges. There's currently a frenzy right now to find Ghislaine Maxwell. Where is Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend? She's vanished. All eyes are on the 57-year-old British socialite. Reporters want to find her. Civil attorneys want to talk to her. I can't stand the fact that Ghislaine has not been arrested. I absolutely stopped painting because of Epstein and in a weird way, I kind of started painting again because of him, because I wanted to honor the victims. These are the survivors that are still standing. The premise of the series is strength and power in numbers. Virginia, and then Michelle and then chauntae, jena-lisa, Courtney and Annie. I wanted to portray how beautiful these women are and how strong they are, but also how determined they are, because they did survive. Now I have three kids. And I'm in a very healthy and stable relationship, which is super amazing. I'm working at a church. I work for my parents at their cafe. I have a couple of dogs. Go to the drive-in movie theatre with my son. I finally made it to the other side, where my life is a good life. I'm a psychologist. Part of what I do now is I work with people that have experienced trauma. I'm a nanny to three amazing kids. I live with my two dogs. And I'm expecting my first child. I have a 7-year-old son. And I'm a waitress. I just have a very regular, normal life. Courtney is my favorite drawing, because she's so strong. She's been a pillar for everyone in this case. Courtney wild is a perfect example of someone who had the courage and the fortitude and the determination to see the predator brought to justice. The only way that the criminal justice system's going to work is if the victims have a voice. Not just the victims in this case, but in future cases. We have to make sure that it never happens again. A new bill in Courtney's honor actually bearing her name has been introduced in the house of representatives and it would essentially fine the government if they ever try to do somethi again. Cut a deal and not let the victims know about it. Maybe my story can influence other people to speak up. And to say, you know, find justice. And this is a great moment. We're being heard and people are believing us.

