Transcript for Jeremy Lin and sports

We all remember that momentary ambulance taking the game winner against the raptors way back in 2012. At the height of insanity. I know he hates that term. But I don't need to ask you all why we connected with him so much and now Ron it's pretty obvious bought a one askew I wanna go around the panel on this one. That night he dunked. It took America by surprise. For me kind of felt like an Asian man was dunking on America I don't know how I know I feel this way but I want to ask you guys how you felt about it and why deal mr. would you. I mean it was that. About time. Moment for us tonight that maul me. In New York City. With Carmelo. On the team and on the back and change and terror Amy Lynn taking over the game. For a city though like one of the most. Iconic places. A basketball for New York City and I'm from Chicago tipped. So for me even betrayal yes he'll remain even it is he felt like it was a piece of you now who is who nailed that three also. We've all had that moment and needle if you play blast basketball or any sports you have that. End of the game you win eight and for Jerry Melinda do it was. It was a sake we have arrive. And you like. It's not just the Duncan that it carried him on his shoulders in the city but like that five year. That you see from athletes typically after they do some like that and in that vessel so different to me coming to fill familiar inside and even but I never seen a sort of display it out there publicly. Walk me through you and your emotions your head when that moment yeah I mean when you see him jump up and down his head bobbing up and down that confident that swagger that energy. You know that's that energy that people aren't used to seeing when they see Asian American suspect season Macon man. And to see someone like you you know Jamie going up in the Bay Area. You know he's now like yeah I mean kind of Heidi just felt like one of us so in a moment it felt that. We were seen or we were visible and that such a rare moment in kind of sports represented a man he was seen that I get a have to convince him let's talk about that Don command. Well you know stimulants such a great day in American stores until slipped us a great American story. Frankly who's kind of creating know that night and this whole career. You know we can be better and we maybe you ought. I hope not not just on the waves inspired. No kids one and two things open with all the the but also made it challenges all lots that thing and now you know who the coach a long way. Communicate much out and others did not know what the managers. Maybe that the Sino pitted and think twice about. Johnson of stereotyping denunciation American basketball by. So I think you know it's a powerful four enough for the community and also says a lot about how much I wouldn't. Philip the same thing man I know this is obviously a little personal what. What do did you feel when you watch that moment unfold. Men. Honestly I get I DIA I feel like he was divine intervention in the Sudan until I got I think what. And then just his story is this though is so unique and so incredible and and that's something that I hope our community. Never forgets them just how special it really didn't really did take over the world for a couple weeks and and actually salutes. It was so funny I was actually just like Tyson would Jamie like and a couple days ago. Not try to name drop electric which is just Denzel but it's okay the bootleg it and other subsequent a northeasterly you know keep pace that that term actually I think in his later talk like you know these later years it has security actually has started so like. I'm like lean into more and appreciate that airborne hit an eight minute that you kind of wishes that he was able to. So good in the Livermore but there is just so much going on despite everything he's done. Despite the power his name hasn't as grand as he usually just recently had a statement on unanswered Graham and you know about him. Potentially like looking at his run in the NBA has as being over despite. Him being a top score in the G league this past season use only one that didn't get contract I'm of the top scorers you know so that there is still. On the bias that is out there that I think we especially in the in a field that you don't see a lot of Asian Americans and I think that that's on the numbers of an afternoon. My keyboard yet overcome. In a field on a grads did somebody buy that up because I'm Stephen and you want your true thoughts on the dumb too but I was and ask all of view if you felt like. This kind of moment had faded like nothing really changed even though he kind of broke through. That doesn't feel like I'm the bigger picture things about different so it's a Stephen I want ask you about that and the dumping and how to make you feel and also. Do you feel like he changed anything in the bigger picture. Yeah now all first the law and Jamie Lynn is does the man I analog and what all my hired. And. I think what Jeremy man with that dunk with. Been scoring 38 and Colby with all the press conferences that he had I think the thing that really resonated with me the most though was. This vulnerability and is true news himself. He was on apologetic he didn't try to fit in in a way that he was a natural. He just he's just led his life the best likely clinics. During that run and I do think he had a huge impact actually. I know that. Since then it's there have been so many more people who like Al manic Jim way to raise my kids to eat an extra mile an anchor. I know that he's inspire the next generation of Haitian American dollars and I think he's also put respect on. It is America's who Campbell. Oh it means a sticking with this team of how much is lasting impact on just recently there was an NFL coach Korean American coach who was told. As he was interviewing for coaching positions and NFL. They're quote he wasn't the right. Minority. Let's talk about that Dell was in the right minority. We've heard that before we felt that before what's that about. There's a place that. Media and the majority think that we are supposed to be into it that we are clear supposed to fit into his roles that would good at math was Smart. Relatively well behaved that none none of the things you are by the way none not go to mass television time that miss shattering stereotypes just by being Hamad that's why I'm here but you know it's it's that I think that's the idea and and when we're not the right minority. That's what they mean I do believe that Jamie Lynn and the insanity and that whole move me. Com made a difference and Jeremy Lin we'll have a lasting impact. In Asian Americans lies for. We will always looked at him as the guy who broke the wall and down. You know did all the right things they'll. Com I think it it's that idea that you don't have to be rebel you can still do your thing could stay in your lane you can still be Smart and you can still ball. Real quick I want to jump in here injure I mean there's so much didn't feel distant. Not to my minority I mean it's that's a complicated one the I think a lot of people just don't view Asian Americans as people color or minority prime I think that when it's convenient right Carl when it's convenient. And I think. It's also just rooted in this notion of the model minority myth fleck who mentioned before you know Asians are successful they put their heads down. I'm in don't have any adversity or any challenges at all and so. Asian Americans are fine they're not a minority. And I think that's a lot of that kind of stereotype goes back into how you know Asian Americans are not treated as people color.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.