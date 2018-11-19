New Jersey couple killed on the way to their wedding

Kathryn Schurtz and Joseph Kearney died in a multi-vehicle crash on the way to their wedding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
0:21 | 11/19/18

Transcript for New Jersey couple killed on the way to their wedding
Tragic story in Pennsylvania where a New Jersey couple on their way to their wedding dying in a car crash the couple's car. Was hit by a tractor trailer last week on interstate 78 killing 35 year old bride to be. Catherine shirts and her fiance Joseph Kerney three others were hurt in chain reaction crash. The couple was headed to Pittsburgh where they had planned to get married this past weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

