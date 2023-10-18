Natalee Holloway suspect expected to plead guilty to extortion charges

Joran van der Sloot, the main suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, is expected to plead guilty to federal extortion and wire fraud charges.

October 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live