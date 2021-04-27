Journalism is getting ‘the best obtainable version of the truth’: Carl Bernstein

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with pioneering journalist Carl Bernstein about his new book, “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom,” on his early career and advice for journalists today.

