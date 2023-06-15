Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm warehouse fire

A destructive fire in Kansas City, Missouri, has hospitalized at least seven firefighters. More than 150 firefighters are on the scene of the massive inferno that has produced heavy smoke.

June 15, 2023

