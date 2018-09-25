Transcript for Kavanaugh denies sexual assault allegations in new interview

The administration is also dealing with sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee -- cabin on up Kavanagh himself. Gave an unprecedented interview on fox lose news last night with his wife. By his side Terry Moran is outside the Supreme Court with the latest Boris sanitary seven of the message you to be pretty clear that he is not backing down that's right he's. In this for the fight any that he will not be pushed out by any accusations which he categorically denied in that interview Europe direct is unprecedented. Supreme Court justices you might notice they don't give a lot of television please bring court nominees never happen. But just the sign of how all of those old traditions have been tossed out. And we are in raw partisan warfare right now. And one of the things one of the elements that can be used by Republicans are trying to get wrecked Kavanagh on this court by next Monday frankly. Is that notion that you can go out and sell himself and that's what he did in a very friendly environment Fox News courts are friendly to this administration. In which he declared he's not going anywhere listening. I mean he wanted to I want to share process run and defend my integrity. And ten I'm normal telling the truth. I know my lifelong record. And I'm not to let false accusations. Drive me out of this process. So it's quite an emotional time for him and Stanley that was clear in this interview as well but what was also clears. I don't like most judges he's not a politician. It hasn't gotten make speeches he doesn't do television interviews and yet his future not just at weather and had to get on this court but his reputation. Rest on how well it doesn't TV there and in the hearings on Thursday it is unprecedented situation once again. This court this nomination like everything else in our country cat dragged in to them the current polarized political moment probably for the worse. At our guys nice but he certainly getting a lot of practice in the spotlight reluctantly short Terry so aware of the proceedings stand at this point. Well Thursday there is going to be hearing Republicans wanted to be the only hearing out right now only to witness are scheduled. Brick Everest first accuser doctor Christine logic forties that he sexually assaulted her in high school and Brett Cavanaugh just she said. He said. Her team. Wanted more witnesses. The other man she alleges was in the room and citing Kavanagh but that's not gonna happen she one of the polygraph. Expert who had administered a lie detector test through which you passed. That's not gonna happen and now there's this other accuser who has come for Deb Ramirez. Democrats want her hurt Republicans are considering what just putter into the air. On two days' notice they want this done. That committee is already talking about about on Friday. And the Republican leadership is talking about a vote in the full senate this weekend so that on the first Monday of October which is next Monday. And that court would open with they'd just as Brooke capital we are a long way from there Terry Moran for us outside the Supreme Court Terry thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.