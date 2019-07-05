Transcript for R. Kelly court appearance

Our guys you're remember lifetimes. Surviving. After being charged with ten counts of aggregate aggravated sexual abuse in February so want to go to Stephanie wash. In Chicago with more. So it's been six weeks since. His defense attorneys were in court today they were expecting to receive discovery. The state did tender hundreds of pages of discovery. The defense will now start combing through it another topic that they discussed here in court today Michael the knotty obviously he's facing legal troubles of his own from California to New York. Days after. Denied he was indicted on charges of his own. I Kelly's defense attorney Steve Greenberg filed a motion with the court asking that all communication between. Prosecutors including Cook County State's attorney Kim fox and Michael have an -- be preserved as potential evidence. To potentially show coordination leading up to this indictment of our Kelly so in court today we are expecting to hear the court. Get a court rule on that. Greenberg asked the state whether they would be producing that communication at this time and their response was I think we need to talk about this. The judge instructed to Greenberg to us discuss it with the state. In possibly file a supplement to its motion if there are unable to come to an agreement on whether all of that communication will come out. He ends in so do we know what happens next because it's been sometime since he was in court before defense will have a chance to look over our. The the evidence that they regret presented by the state and they will also. Obviously looking into filing that supplemental motion and we'll see if we will get some of that communication. That the prosecutors were having with Robin knotty who represents at least one victim in this case and also. Has said publicly that he is the one that turned over. One of the VHS tapes showing one of these alleged assault of an under HB now. Our Eric Stephanie thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.