1 killed, 11 hurt when Alabama school bus collides with car

The bus was carrying members of a school football team.
0:12 | 10/24/18

An investigation is underway into the deadly crash in Alabama overnight a school bus with a football team on board colliding with a car killing. A person inside that vehicle injuring eleven others.

