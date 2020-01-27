Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash that killed 9

More
The world is mourning the legendary basketball player, husband of 18 years and the father of four girls.
6:08 | 01/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash that killed 9

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:08","description":"The world is mourning the legendary basketball player, husband of 18 years and the father of four girls.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68553958","title":"Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash that killed 9","url":"/US/video/kobe-bryant-13-year-daughter-die-helicopter-crash-68553958"}