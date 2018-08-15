Transcript for LA will be first US city to use subway station body scanners

Los Angeles and beefing up anti terrorism security for its mass transit system. County subway and light rail system is the first in the nation to use body scanners to detect explosives. Units are portable and can be moved to any station if there's a threat or a major event. Officials say passengers can be scanned without slowing down. While we are on watch we will not have a repeat of 9/11 or any terrorist incident. Insider transportation systems in the United States LA county metro and in metro link it is the first system. In the entire country to purchase. This technology and and that's a great credit. For the leadership of these organizations. Makes me feel safe I guess it's taken us civilian I think we often don't know what to look for a while we would be looking more so another there's like specific things that. More. That have been used in the past are pretty back. You know I have to look very. Vice notice something and he's been.

