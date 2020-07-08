It’s Not Too Late: Old beer makes new fuel

ABC’s Ginger Zee takes a look at how Anhuser-Busch is creating fuel from expired beer due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.
6:02 | 08/07/20

Transcript for It’s Not Too Late: Old beer makes new fuel

{"duration":"6:02","description":"ABC’s Ginger Zee takes a look at how Anhuser-Busch is creating fuel from expired beer due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72225246","title":"It’s Not Too Late: Old beer makes new fuel","url":"/US/video/late-beer-makes-fuel-72225246"}