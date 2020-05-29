Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 29, 2020

Some of the major developments we're tracking right now, more than 5.8 confirmed covid-19 cases around the world. And more than 101,000 deaths here in the U.S., close to 400,000 Americans now recovering from the illness. With me right here to start things off is ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Yesterday, the CDC noted on its website the virus can now be found in untreated waste water, this more than a month after others around the country detected coronavirus in sewage, so what do we know at this point? Right, not just around the country but other parts of the world. First of all, historical perspective, we have found and detected other viruses in waste water, things like the norovirus, not really a surprise that we can detect this coronavirus in waste water. Coronavirus has been found in urine and stool in infected patients. And studies out of both the U.S. And the Netherlands have been able to detect this virus about a week before they first see a clinical case in humans. So, right now, water utilities companies in the U.S. Are already working on lab tests and analysis of their waste water to see if it can possibly give them This is breaking news from channel 7 eyewitness news. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy is starting his daily coronavirus update. Let's listen in. The department of health communicable service director. Too far left, the state police superintendent. Then, we have an additional -- we have Gerald maples hear from the office of homeland security and preparedness. We have a couple particular treats today. I am honored that we are joined again by someone who needs no introduction, a partner in the woman to my left, lieutenant governor Sheila it's an honor to have you back, Sheila. I think today she is likely wearing her hat as commissioner of the department of community affairs. As we know she wears a couple of big cats. To the far right, where also very happy to have back another great leader, in our state, the commissioner of department of children and families Christine buyer. Great to have you back. I'll get to the reason why they're both here in a few minutes. We are trying to end the week on as much of a high note as we can. To set the stage for the days to come. In that respect, I will be signing an executive order today that will allow for the resumption of child care services, organized sports practices and youth day camps over the next several weeks. Under this order, both Judy, and her department of health capacity, and Christine, representing the department of children and families will be releasing the health and safety standards which will guide each of these. We expect to update those standards as the facts on the ground change. Childcare centers will be allowed to reopen their doors to all clients effective Monday, June 15th. Having these centers open throughout the some urgency for the children of our essential workers has been a necessity for our doctors and nurses, public health and safety first responders. Grocery and other essential workers and their families. Now, as we prepared to take the first two steps of our restart and recovery, and as more and more workers prepared to get back out to their jobs, we must ensure a continuum of care for their children. Today, the department of children and families will release the health and safety standards that must be met at our childcare centers. I will as commissioner Byer to

