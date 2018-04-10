Transcript for The lead investigator in the Weinstein case may have improperly coached a witness

Here at 5 o'clock PM YPD and Manhattan district attorney's office are reviewing that conduct the lead police investigator in the Harvey Weinstein sexist old case. NBC news has learned that the investigator may have improperly coached a witness in the case. The DA is also looking into whether that witness's statement was properly disclosed to prosecutors. And Weinsteins attorneys. YC's defense team could use the issue to question the validity of the case the NYPD released a statement saying it is fully confident in the overall case it has pursued. Against mr. Weinstein.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.