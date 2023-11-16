Lewis Hamilton on Formula One race in Las Vegas: 'I can't wait to get on the track'

Lewis Hamilton sat down with ABC News to talk about expectations ahead of the historic Formula One race in Las Vegas, what keeps him motivated, and what the future holds for him.

November 16, 2023

