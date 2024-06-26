LGBTQ+ seniors facing new burdens in their golden years

The Stonewall generation that sparked the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement are more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression than their straight peers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

June 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live