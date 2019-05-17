Transcript for The life and legacy of 'Grumpy Cat'

The adorable feline was famous for her permanent house. From cat whose real name is tartar sauce became an Internet sensation. And a photo of her looking positively miserable went viral in twenty well. Owners started posting photos and videos that were quickly turned into means by the Internet. Grumpy cats in her days playing was streamed hitting in the boxes and of course being grumpy. She won an ideal way and thirteen for perhaps famously. I had fun once it was awful. Our Internet fame landed her book and movie deals. She was even made the initial spokes cat for free ski drunk again. I'm not care less. Feline friend loved by all here at ABC news grumpy cat passed away and sent.

