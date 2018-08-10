Transcript for Limo in deadly crash failed inspection last month

I'm David Curley ensco Harry New York where that limo accident and in his right here at that embankment in the investigation continues at this hour. And we've just learned from Governor Cuomo in New York State. That the driver of the limo did not have the appropriate license to be driving that Leno. Also the limo had failed and expect inspection. Just a month earlier in fact the company we've learned through federal documents had three vehicles and over the past two years during five inspections. Four times. Vehicles had to be taken out of service. The NTSB is planning few flyers drone over this area this afternoon and should update us with additional information about what they've learned. About why this accident happened taking eighteen lives in the limo and two who were standing here in this parking lot. I'm David Curley.

