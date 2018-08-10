Transcript for Limo in New York crash that killed 20 failed inspection, driver had wrong license

And their families try to make sense of how a thirtieth birthday celebration in a rented limousine. Could have ended so tragically. We're all looking for answers and how many. Just broken. Absolutely. There are no new questions about how that limo with even all the wrote in the first place. The New York governor revealing the vehicle had failed an inspection at the State Department of Motor Vehicles just last month. And the driver did not have an appropriately since. The owner of the company had no business putting a tale. The youth vote. Federal documents show the limo company owned three vehicles. Four out of five inspections over the past two years but vehicles out of service that's four times the national average. Limos like these are not regulated by a federal agency. And they're not manufactured by car companies in most cases their regular cars or SUVs that are modified to enlarge their capacity. Many models also lack basic safety features like side impact airbags reinforce rollover protection bars structurally sound streams and emergency exits as authorities investigate the memorial next to the crash site continues to grow. I can have anyone know anything about it and I don't think being so seriously have fun. And then do what makes you happy. The governor here in New York also asked for a cease and desist order to stop that limousine company from operating until the investigation is complete. Maggie really ABC news school here in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.